Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,749 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $69.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

