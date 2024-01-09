Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,616 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $347.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.39.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

