Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.35 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.