Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $299.54 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.30 and its 200 day moving average is $269.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

