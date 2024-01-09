Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.01 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.08.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

