Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE EXR opened at $159.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

