Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.46 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,333,000 after purchasing an additional 107,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.