Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $927.94 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $963.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.25. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

