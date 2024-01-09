Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.11 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 317.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,386 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

