Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.28 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Exelon Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

