Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.42 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

IQVIA stock opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.