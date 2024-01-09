Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

