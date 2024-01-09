Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $11.26 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

