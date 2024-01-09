Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $180,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $491.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.67.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

