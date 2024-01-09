Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 163 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $286,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $594,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 116.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $351.85 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.41 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

