Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,147 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of Vipshop worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

