Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $157.52 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

