Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,100 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.22% of Fabrinet worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.79 and a 200 day moving average of $155.34. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $199.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

