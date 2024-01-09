Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 70,323 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 112,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $243.27 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $245.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

