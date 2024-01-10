278 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $902.69 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $675.00 and a one year high of $924.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $838.47 and a 200 day moving average of $806.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

