4,300 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

