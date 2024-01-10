6,677 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.51.

Shopify Trading Up 3.1 %

Shopify stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

