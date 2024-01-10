9,706 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

