AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.5% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

