AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48.
AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AbbVie by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,794,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 35.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 12,458.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,130,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,615 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
