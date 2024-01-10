AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AbbVie by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,794,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 35.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 12,458.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,130,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,615 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

