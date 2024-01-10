Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Absci alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Absci

Absci Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 1,535.13%. Equities analysts expect that Absci will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Absci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Absci by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Absci by 1,314.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.