Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,976 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 1.4% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,480,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.