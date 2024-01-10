Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 42,642 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $21.15.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,789,000 after buying an additional 909,398 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

