AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 355,005 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 18.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 570,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AdaptHealth by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 388,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

