ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Announces Dividend of $0.10

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ADENTRA Stock Performance
ADENTRA stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. ADENTRA has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
ADENTRA Company Profile
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.
