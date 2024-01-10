Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 1,501 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.67 and its 200 day moving average is $345.86. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody's Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

