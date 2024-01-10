Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 393 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,595 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 120,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 63,622 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

