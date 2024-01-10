Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 6,720 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MO opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

