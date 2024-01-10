Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

