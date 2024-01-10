Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $531.52 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

