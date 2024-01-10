Advisor Partners II LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $69,707,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of APA by 113.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $46.98.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

