Advisor Partners II LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 251,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $312.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

