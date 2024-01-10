Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

DVN stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

