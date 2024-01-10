Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 3,493 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

