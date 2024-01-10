Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $368.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.13 and a 200 day moving average of $407.78. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.02 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

