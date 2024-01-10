Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $390.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

