Advisor Partners II LLC Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $302.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.60. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.