Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) & ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Head-To-Head Review

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and ARB IOT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $198.07 million 10.48 $14.58 million $0.47 162.98 ARB IOT Group $51.86 million 0.81 $5.53 million N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than ARB IOT Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.7% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agilysys and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 6.46% 23.72% 10.71% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Agilysys and ARB IOT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 3 0 3.00 ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agilysys currently has a consensus target price of $88.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.40%. ARB IOT Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.14%. Given ARB IOT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than Agilysys.

Summary

Agilysys beats ARB IOT Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides cloud applications, support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare applications. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

