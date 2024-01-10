Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

