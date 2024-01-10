Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Melius

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $37.37 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

