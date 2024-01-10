Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ALB opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

