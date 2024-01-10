Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ACI opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

