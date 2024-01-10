Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 109,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 626,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The company had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,298 shares of company stock worth $96,650. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

