Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) vs. NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG) Head to Head Analysis

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) and NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and NFT Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -22.13% -18.55% -12.58% NFT Gaming N/A -87.98% -83.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of NFT Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $204.27 million 11.62 -$58.60 million ($0.58) -42.93 NFT Gaming N/A N/A -$1.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alkami Technology and NFT Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NFT Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkami Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alkami Technology and NFT Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 9 0 2.82 NFT Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus target price of $23.90, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than NFT Gaming.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats NFT Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, and super-regional credit unions and banks. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About NFT Gaming

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. develops, designs, acquires, and manages games that offer non-fungible tokens. The company develops a digital gaming platform, which provides the company's proprietary games, as well as games developed and published by third parties under the Gaxos name. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

