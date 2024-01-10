Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

ALKS opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.58. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

